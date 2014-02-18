Marsha Ambrosius’ Sexy Love is ‘Stronger Than Pride’ [VIDEO]

For her second album “Friends & Lovers,” soul singer Marsha Ambrosius has really gotten in touch with her sexuality. In her latest video for the Sade cover “Stronger Than Pride,” Ambrosius makes a love scene with her boo.

In the black-and-white clip, we see Marsha waking up next to her man after a night of passionate lovemaking. She’s in a perpetual state of bliss until she finds something of his that clues her into some secrets he tried to hide.

Check the smoldering visual out below.

