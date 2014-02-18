CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Marsha Ambrosius’ Sexy Love is ‘Stronger Than Pride’ [VIDEO]

marsha-stronger-than-pride-videoFor her second album “Friends & Lovers,” soul singer Marsha Ambrosius has really gotten in touch with her sexuality. In her latest video for the Sade cover “Stronger Than Pride,” Ambrosius makes a love scene with her boo.

In the black-and-white clip, we see Marsha waking up next to her man after a night of passionate lovemaking. She’s in a perpetual state of bliss until she finds something of his that clues her into some secrets he tried to hide.

Check the smoldering visual out below.

Marsha Ambrosius’ Sexy Love is ‘Stronger Than Pride’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

