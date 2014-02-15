Don’t Want Gays In The NFL? This Video May Shame Some Sense Into You

While Michael Sam, the All-American defensive end out of Missouri, enjoyed widespread support after he announced that he is gay, a Dallas TV reporter had some additional words of support for the NFL prospect.

Dale Hansen, of ABC affiliate WFAA, delivered a powerful message during his “Unplugged” segment challenging NFL executives who reportedly said that gays aren’t welcome in the locker room:

You beat a woman and drag her down a flight of stairs, pulling her hair out by the roots? You’re the fourth guy taken in the NFL draft. You kill people while driving drunk? That guy’s welcome. Players caught in hotel rooms with illegal drugs and prostitutes? We know they’re welcome. Players accused of rape and pay the woman to go away? You lie to police trying to cover up a murder? We’re comfortable with that. You love another man? Well, now you’ve gone too far! It wasn’t that long ago when we were being told that black players couldn’t play in “our” games because it would be “uncomfortable.” And even when they finally could, it took several more years before a black man played quarterback. Because we weren’t “comfortable” with that, either.

What is notable about Hansen’s remarks is that he admitted he feels uncomfortable when a man says he gay. “I don’t understand his world,” Hansen said in his remarks. “But I do understand that he’s part of mine.”

So far, the video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times over a three-day period. And Twitter has responded to Hansen’s remarks approvingly:

This is how REAL men speak. Bravo. His words apply not just to NFL in the U.S.A. … #DaleHansen #MichaelSam youtube.com/watch?v=Olc5C4…— troy david johnston (@troydavidjohns) February 13, 2014

@JennaLaineBucs @anthonytaylor_ Dale Hansen is awesome, he deals out hard truths every week. Great video.— Alex Bean (@AlexBeaN7) February 13, 2014

A Texas sports anchor who delivers the most eloquent defense of Michael Sam while calling out the NFL on… fb.me/11TGsdA1F— (@LatinaLista) February 13, 2014

Never a big fan of Dale while working in DFW but I am now. Nice job. #WFAA #DaleHansenUnplugged @MikeSamFootball huffingtonpost.com/2014/02/12/dal…— Terra Nuss (@Nusser09) February 13, 2014

Watch the full video below:

Don’t Want Gays In The NFL? This Video May Shame Some Sense Into You was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: