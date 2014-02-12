Snow Shuts Down Charlotte

Follow @oldschool1053

Update: 10 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will remain closed Wednesday as the city grapples with a crippling winter storm. Duke Energy was trying to restore power to 100,00 homes. The storm is expected to dump ice in parts of Charlotte and leave a blanket of about six inches of snow. The storm caused the cancellation of half of the flights at Charlotte Douglas International, and turned roads into parking lots. The roads were reminiscent of Atlanta’s snowmageddon earlier this month.

Meteorologist are predicting that a foot of snow could fall in the Charlotte in the next 24 hours. At least two inches had fallen by midnight. CMS has already closed schools on Wednesday. Nearly 200 hundreds flights were canceled on Tuesday, and more cancellations were expected in the upcoming days. City and County offices will be on a two-hour delay tomorrow.

Take a look at the Observer’s snowfall map.

Duke Energy reports there are currently less than 200 power outages in the area. Power is being restored in three hours or less. See the latest.

From the City of Charlotte:

American Red Cross, Mecklenburg County, Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management

The American Red Cross opened a Warming Center which will remain open until noon today. The Center is located at 618 North College Street in the Mecklenburg County Homeless Resource Center.

Mecklenburg County will open a warming station at Hal Marshall Annex at noon.

Local partners listed below have shelter accommodations available:

Salvation Army Women’s Shelter (for women, children and single women)

534 Spratt Street, Charlotte

Men’s Shelter of Charlotte

1210 N. Tryon Street, Charlotte

Urban Ministry/Room At The Inn

945 North College Street, Charlotte

