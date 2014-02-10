Trey Songz Retraces R. Kelly On New Song With Jeezy [NEW MUSIC]

After making endeavors towards an acting career, singer Trey Songz is back to making music. He recently released a new track called “Ordinary.” On the song, Trey makes it clear that R. Kelly is his musical father and he seemingly pays homage because “Ordinary” sounds like a song R. Kelly chose not to put on his “Black Panties” album because the tempo of the song didn’t match the rest of the album. That’s not a bad thing, because the song does knock. It just definitely sounds like R. Kelly would have made it first.

Songz also recruited Jeezy to drop a verse for the song that celebrates the lavish lifestyle of luxurious cars, gorgeous women, and expensive liquor while scoffing at anything material possession that is considered regular or basic.On the hook, Trey ego trips, “Don’t you hate an ordinary ni**a / Drinkingout ordinary liquor / Ni**as spending ordinary money / We don’t never f**k with basic bitches.”

Check out the song below. Does this sound like an R. Kelly record to you?

