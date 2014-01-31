Our white friend Jack is back in the studio and today he is translating 2 Chainz‘ verse on the track “All Me” by Drake. Many people just don’t understand what 2 Chainz is saying, so listen to today’s Hip-Hop Translation to finally find out!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get more Hip-Hop Translations to your favorite songs here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Hip-Hop Translation: 2 Chainz “Feds Watching” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 2 Chainz And Juvenile Team Up On “Booty” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: 2 Chainz Explains Why He’s Tired Of North West [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Hip-Hop Translation: “All Me” By Drake (2 Chainz Verse) [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com