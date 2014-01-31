UPDATE: ‘The Game’ Challenges George Zimmerman In ‘Celebrity’ Boxing Match

George Zimmerman, acquitted in the high-profile killing of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, arrives in court Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013, in Sanford, Fla., for his hearing on charges including aggravated assault stemming from a fight with his girlfriend. (AP Photo/Orlando Sentinel, Joe Burbank, Pool)

UPDATE: 1/30/13 — 9:07 P.M. EST

“I will beat the f**k out of him.”

With those words, California rapper The Game said that he’s ready, able and willing to fight George Zimmerman.

“I would not be boxing for me. I’d be boxing for the legacy of Trayvon Martin and for his family,” said The Game to TMZ. “I would box him to knock him out…I would definitely take pleasure in it. It’s legal, and I want to show him you can solve your disputes without a weapon.”

There are many people who would relish the opportunity to take a swing at unconvicted killer George Zimmerman, and at least one lucky person will get that chance.

Zimmerman, who was found not guilty on murder charges after he followed and eventually gunned down 17-year-old Trayvon Martin on February 26, 2012, will participate in a “celebrity” boxing match that will be aired online and on Pay-Per-View on March 1, 2014.

“It was my idea,” Zimmerman, 30, said in an interview with Radar Online. “Prior to the incident I was actually going to the gym for weight loss and doing boxing-type training for weight loss and a mutual friend put me in contact with Damon and provided me with an opportunity and motivation to get back in shape and continue with my weight loss goals and also be able to help a charity out.”

The “incident,” of course, is his killing of an unarmed teenager.

Read more from Radar Online:

“Boxing isn’t new to me. It’s something I had picked up well before the incident and it’s something that I liked, I enjoyed, and I kept up with it and I was able to lose a tremendous amount of weight and get a healthy lifestyle,” he told Radar. “So it’s not a new hobby, it’s something I have been doing and wanting to pursue to maintain a healthy lifestyle.” … “I don’t have a preference [on opponent] as long as it goes to charity, doesn’t matter to me. Hopefully someone that won’t hurt me too bad!” Zimmerman said, but after thinking about it a minute told Radar, “If I had my top three I’d say Papa Smurf, the Easter Bunny and maybe the Michelin Man.”

Zimmerman, who has taken full advantage of his notoriety, shared the news on his Twitter page.

Only in America can you become famous for killing a Black child in cold blood.

If you’d like the chance to fight George Zimmerman, email here: fightgeorge@hotmail.com.

