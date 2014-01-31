Singer Kelis hass been absent from the music scene for four long years. After stepping away to get her certification in culinary arts, Kelis is gearing up to release her savory new album “Food.” The album’s cover and tracklist were recently posted on iTunes.

“Food” contains 13 tracks with titles that are food related. There are songs called “Cobbler,” “Breakfast,” and “Fish Fry.” This album is Kelis’ first since her 2010 electro-dance project “Fleshtone.” These two records are totally different. Despite being solely produced by Dave Sitek of the rock band TV On Radio, the project is being described as a “soul record that’s as raw and alternative as it is classic.”

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

While most of the titles are somehow related to food, Kelis writes and sings about love, pain, and all of the splintering emotions in between. Kelis, who is known for her raw honesty, says this collection of songs finds her at her most honest and personal.

Check out the tracklist below. Take a listen to the lead single “Jerk Ribs” here.

Food Tracklisting

1. “Jerk Ribs”

2. “Breakfast”

3. “Forever Be”

4. “Floyd”

5. “Runner”

6. “Hooch”

7. “Cobbler”

8. “Bless the Telephone”

9. “Fish Fry”

10. “Change”

11. “Rumble”

12. “Biscuits ‘n’ Gravy”

13. “Dreamer”

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC NEWS ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

New Music: June X Big K.R.I.T. “Big Pimpin”

How Tiara Thomas Totalled Her First Car [EXCLUSIVE]

Kendrick Lamar & Imagine Dragons Prove Chemistry On ‘Radioactive (Remix)’

Kelis Dishes Up ‘Food’ Cover Art + Tracklist was originally published on theurbandaily.com