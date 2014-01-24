CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Women’s Empowerment Fashion Show Auditions Are Open!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Do you have what it takes to walk the runway at the 20th Women’s Empowerment Expo? It’s the hottest and biggest event on the east coast. Join Radio One and Tim Johnson Productions, Saturday, February 1st, 10am-8:30pm, Triangle Towne Center Mall (in center court) for auditions. No experience necessary and no height requirement.

Text “Foxy” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else! Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Get all the details on how you can ROCK the Runway at the 20th Anniversary of Women’s Empowerment!

Click here to download the registration form.   Please bring the completed form with you to the auditions.

Women’s Empowerment Fashion Show Auditions Are Open! was originally published on foxync.com

Tim Johnson Productions , Women's Empowerment Expo , Women's Empowerment. fashion show Tim Johnson productions

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 2 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 3 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close