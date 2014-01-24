Women’s Empowerment Fashion Show Auditions Are Open!

Do you have what it takes to walk the runway at the 20th Women’s Empowerment Expo? It’s the hottest and biggest event on the east coast. Join Radio One and Tim Johnson Productions, Saturday, February 1st, 10am-8:30pm, Triangle Towne Center Mall (in center court) for auditions. No experience necessary and no height requirement.

Get all the details on how you can ROCK the Runway at the 20th Anniversary of Women’s Empowerment!

Click here to download the registration form. Please bring the completed form with you to the auditions.

