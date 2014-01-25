3 Dead In Suburban Maryland Mall Shooting

VIA MagicBaltimore

Three people, including the shooter, are dead following shooting at the Columbia Mall in Columbia, MD, about 45 minutes from Washington DC and 20 minutes south of Baltimore. Details are still coming in, but the mall is reportedly secure and on lockdown. Several people have been reported to be injured and were transported to the local hospital. The mall is currently on lockdown as police sweep the mall to find people who are “sheltered in place”. The shooting occurred about 11 a.m., about an hour after the mall opened.

“We are working as quickly as possible to identify the victims,” Howard County Police Chief William J. McMahon told the Baltimore Sun.

LIKE Old School 105.3 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Updates on MagicBaltimore.

Also On 105.3 RnB: