ScHoolboy Q Hits The Beach To Celebrate Being The ‘Man Of The Year’ [VIDEO]

ScHoolboy Q sets his aspirations and goals for 2014 with his latest track “Man of the Year.” Not only does he provide a hit single, the TDE star is surrounded around nothing but attractive women in bikinis on a beautiful beach. He may not be the man of the year yet, but he’s definitely off to a good start by the looks of this video.

“Man of the Year” was directed by TDE’s very own Dave Free, Scott Fleishman and Fredo Tovar. ScHoolboy Q’s forthcoming album “Oxymoron” hits stores on February 25.

Check out the video below.

