Singer-songwriter Marsha Ambrosius uses her life experiences to pen such emotionally honest music. For her latest offering from her upcoming album “Lovers & Friends,” Ambrosius sings a heartfelt song about a friend who passed away. On the song titled “Dear Tremaine,” the British songstress reminisces about the good time with her fallen friend.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_

While the sing does honor the memory of Ambrosius’ late friend, the instrumentation is upbeat. At first, it may seem like there’s a disconnect between the beat and the lyrics. However, judging from the fun times explained on the track, we can tell their friendship was filled with laughter and joy. So we’ll view this more as a celebration of life rather than a sad send off.

Check the song out below.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Rhyme & Reason: Torae Said What About Future? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

43 Chances To See Bruno Mars Act Like James Brown

August Alsina Releases First Single Off Of Debut Album, ‘Testimony’ [NEW MUSIC]

Marsha Ambrosius Makes The Happiest Song About Death [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com