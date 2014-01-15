UNCC Expert Says 2014 Is A “Recovery” Year For NC

UNC Charlotte economist John Connaughton says the state is poised for a recovery year after five years of stagnation. The state is The state is expected to gain 59,200 net jobs during the year.

“Several recent developing factors suggest that 2014 could represent a breakout year for the North Carolina economy,” Connaughton said.

Do you feel like this could be breakout year for your finances?

Tonya Jameson Posted January 15, 2014

