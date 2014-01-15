CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Juicy J Awards $50K Scholarship To Biology Student [VIDEO]

Juicy J

Last summer rapper Juicy J announced that he was giving away $50,000 in scholarship money. The initial Tweet stated, “I’m giving out a 50K scholarship to the best chick that can twerk” and it illicited a firestorm of response–and applications.

After going through submissions Juicy has selected a winner, but insists that no twerking was required to win.

“50K is a lot of money and I don’t want to waste it on some chick twerkin’ her ass,” he says. “Next time I send a Tweet out about a scholarship take it serious and read the words!”

The winner is 19-year-old Zaire Holmes, a mother and student at the State College of Florida who did read the rules and submitted this video explaining why she deserved the money.

“I’m a biology major so the scholarship would be able to cover all of my lab expenses,” she said hopefully. “A lot of people thought you had to twerk, but you actually had to read the rules!”

Watch Juicy J present her with the check!

