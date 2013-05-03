Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry are gracing the cover of Essence Magazine together!

In case you hadn’t heard, Perry has two scripted sitcoms debuting this month on Oprah’s OWN Network.

Both recognize the fact that two hugely successful African-American figures coming together in such a collaboration is rare.

“We both know how rare this is,” Winfrey admitted. “Where else in the history of our African-American culture have two really, really successful people who can do whatever they want said, ‘Let’s come together and be even more powerful—let’s take it to the tenth power?’”

“The most important thing about coming together was making sure we would not lose our friendship because of the business,” Perry added. “We had to establish ground rules. The main one: Both of us have to continue to live in our truth. If she doesn’t like something, say it. If I don’t like something, I’ll say it. And we’ll figure it out and keep moving on…”

Oprah and Tyler Perry Grace Essence Cover Together was originally published on foxync.com