CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Oprah and Tyler Perry Grace Essence Cover Together

0 reads
Leave a comment

Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry are gracing the cover of Essence Magazine together!

In case you hadn’t heard, Perry has two scripted sitcoms debuting this month on Oprah’s OWN Network.

Both recognize the fact that two hugely successful African-American figures coming together in such a collaboration is rare.

“We both know how rare this is,” Winfrey admitted. “Where else in the history of our African-American culture have two really, really successful people who can do whatever they want said, ‘Let’s come together and be even more powerful—let’s take it to the tenth power?’”

“The most important thing about coming together was making sure we would not lose our friendship because of the business,” Perry added. “We had to establish ground rules. The main one: Both of us have to continue to live in our truth. If she doesn’t like something, say it. If I don’t like something, I’ll say it. And we’ll figure it out and keep moving on…”

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 25, 2012

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah's Quotes (PHOTOS)

9 photos Launch gallery

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah's Quotes (PHOTOS)

Continue reading How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes (PHOTOS)

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah's Quotes (PHOTOS)

When I think of how I want to live my best life, I always envision Oprah. Aside from being a billionaire at just 59-years-old (Happy Birthday Mama O), she has surrounded herself with a group of brilliant team players and made it her life mantra to teach us how to be better souls. From being grateful for every lesson we experience, to dreaming dreams we can barely imagine--here's how to live your best life using Oprah's best quotes.

Oprah and Tyler Perry Grace Essence Cover Together was originally published on foxync.com

essence , Oprah , Tyler Perry

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 10 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 11 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 12 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close