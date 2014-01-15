CLOSE
Did Kanye West Rip Off T-Pain? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Did Kanye West rip off T-Pain? Listen to HeadKrack‘s Hip-Hop Spot in the audio player to hear how T-Pain’s career got put on pause after introducing Kanye to auto tune. 

