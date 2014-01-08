CLOSE
Is Gabrielle Union Preggers???

ludacris birthday 090907Miami Heat All-star Dwyane Wade stays in the headlines (for the wrong reasons) after he just fathered a so called “break baby” with Aja Metoyer giving him the motivation to marry Gabrielle….. but sources say the real reason for the proposal to Gabrielle is because she in fact is pregnant now!!!

Even though Mediatakeout is far from a credible media source, the site is reporting that insiders to Gabby say she has stopped drinking and changed allot of her old habits. Could she be preggers or is it just a good New Year’s resolution? We will definitely know in 6 to 9 months won’t we!!!!

Is Gabrielle Union Preggers??? was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Photos
