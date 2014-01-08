Although Ludacris had a baby outside of his relationship with girlfriend Eudoxie, he is reportedly trying to do the right thing. Gary With Da Tea says he has already signed documents for child support for the new bundle of joy. But listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear how little he has to pay and the reasons why he was able to keep his payments so low!

Is This How Ludacris Was Able To Keep His Child Support Payments So Low? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com