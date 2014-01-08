CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Gabrielle Union’s Diva Demand Revealed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Does Gabrielle Union strike you as a diva? According to Gary With Da Tea, she acted like one when she visited “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Listen to the latest edition of Gary’s Tea to find out what diva demand Gabrielle Union requested that slightly offended Gary!   

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Dwyane Wade Fathered Child Outside Of Relationship With Gabrielle Union!

RELATED: Why Gabrielle Union Wanted A Man With Money [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Ratchet Side! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Gabrielle Union’s Diva Demand Revealed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

gabrielle union , Gabrielle Union diva , Gabrielle Union Gary With Da Tea , Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 2 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 3 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close