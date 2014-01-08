Is It Time For MLK To Be Redefined?

Year after year when we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s (pictured) legacy, Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech is often the most-celebrated. On “NewsOne Now,” though, Roland Martin discusses how even as we focus on that speech, we often miss the main point.

“When you only remember the hoop and not the scripture, when you only remember the hoop and not the thesis, you miss the assignment,” said Martin. “We remember the hoop; the hoop was the ‘I have a dream’ part. By only remembering the hoop, you forget that he talked about a check, stamp, insufficient funds. You forget him talking about the condition of the Negro all across the country. You forget all of that because you focus on [the] hoop.”

