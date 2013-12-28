Cam Newton Among 5 Panthers Named To The Pro Bowl

Quarterback Cam Newton, fullback Mike Tolbert, center Ryan Kalil, middle linebacker Luke Kuechly and defensive end Greg Hardy were named to the Pro Bowl. The five Pro Bowl selections are the most for the Panthers since the team had seven players in the game in 1996, according to the Panthers.

This is Newton’s second Pro Bowl selection, and the fourth for Kalil. Tolbert, Kuechly, 2012 Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Hardy are enjoying their first Pro Bowl selections.

The 2014 Pro Bowl will be played on Jan. 26 and will air live on NBC at 7 p.m. from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This year the Pro Bowl will be “unconferenced.” The game will no longer feature the AFC vs. NFC match-up that has existed since 1971. Instead, players were selected without regard to conference in voting by fans, coaches and players. Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders will serve as alumni team captains for their respective squads. Players will later be assigned to teams through the Pro Bowl Draft, which will air on NFL Network on Jan. 22 at 8 p.m.