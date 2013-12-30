Remember the days where we all ran out to purchase the latest issue of VOGUE or ELLE magazine (I still do), but thanks to bloggers and our obsession with Instagram our style hunger is now filled with just the tap of a heart via Instagram.

Style bloggers, street style divas, and the most fashionable celebrities around all provide our daily swoon addiction and often times they light a little fire under us all to strive for a better looking closet.

Take a cue from some of our favorite Instagram starlets and challenge your wardrobe with something fly, fresh and fabulous!

1. I mean, rojo032009 is notoriously wearing some uber cute and super fly printed tee-shirt. This look is perfect for a Saturday where lounging is on the menu!

2. I am officially obsessed with @andigetdressed, a style stalking Instagram account created by blogger Kellie Brown. One the fiercest bloggers around, @karenbritchick, shows us how to dress up your average leather overall.

3. I adore @naturallyfashionable! Originally I stalked her fabulous tresses. Now I’ve migrated to her closet. If you’re a plus size diva, you’ll want to follow her for the latest curvy girl friendly trends.

4. @Gabifresh is a pioneer in the plus size industry. Breaking rules, setting trends and most important just be a fly a** chick! There’s really no reason why you aren’t following her she style inspiration.

5. No one rocks “model” better than @theashleygraham. Take notes from her posts and find your fearlessly style heart and rock a few of her looks.

InstaFab: 15 Uber Stylish Looks From Instagram You Should Copy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3Next page »