PHOTOS GALORE: BAW’s Top 10 Galleries of 2013

Check out the top 10 most clicked photo galleries of 2013. Which is your favorite?

Celebrities React to the Zimmerman Verdict Via Twitter

The world, including many well-known celebrities took to social media to voice their reactions to the “not guilty” verdict of George Zimmerman.

The Carter Family

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, no one can resist a sneak peek into the lives of power couple, Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Getting Better with Time

It’s true that black don’t crack! Check these celebs who are aging gracefully.

Shrinking Celebrities

Celebrity transformations were a big hit on BAW this year. From Jennifer Hudson to Al Roker, check out these shrinking celebs.

#TomJoynerCruise: Fantastic Voyage Photos Via Social Media

The 2013 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was a huge hit and cruisers lit up their social media pages with photos capturing all the fun! See what went down on the cruise with photos of Jamie Foxx, Trey Songz and more.

