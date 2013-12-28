Which Gospel Music Artist will be THE voice of 2014? Radio One Charlotte’s, Melanie Pratt shares her thoughts. Will the Obama Administration meet its goals of enrolling millions of Americans onto the Health care rolls or will the Affordable Care Act haunt the Democrats during the 2014 Mid-Term elections? Will Charlotte see a signficant decrease in Domestic Violence cases in 2014? Will Congress’ refusal to extend Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans spell doom for Republicans during the Mid-term elections? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, Conservative talker, Henry Hollingshead; New Jersey Business Writer and Reporter, Myra Thomas and Khadija Wali-Uhud, advocate against Domestic Violence, discuss what’s ahead in 2014.

What's Ahead in 2014 was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

