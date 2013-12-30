WH Prepares For Michelle Obama’s Big 5-0!

First Lady Michelle Obama is turning the Fabulous Fifty and the White House is pulling out all of the stops, reports Politico.com.

Obama reaches the birthday milestone on Jan. 17 and the White House is throwing a dance party themed “Snacks & Sips & Dancing & Dessert,” according to a Chicago Tribune report.

Save-the-date emails are already being sent with instructions for guests to “wear comfortable shoes, eat before you come and practice your dance moves,” the paper said. No word yet on the guest list or entertainment. The president celebrated his 50th birthday in 2011 with a barbecue in the Rose Garden with plenty of friends, lawmakers, donors and celebrities joining the festivities.

