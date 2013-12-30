Ma$e Makes His Return To Music With ‘Why Can’t We’

Rapper turned pastor turned rapper again Ma$e is back, for real this time. The former Bad Boy Records artist is back with a new single and is working on a brand new album. This upcoming album will be his first in ten years. To kick off the promotion of his upcoming project called “Now We Even,” Pastor Ma$e dropped a song entitled “Why Can’t We” featuring HER. The song features a throwback R&B groove that is sure to get a few people on the dance floor.

Ma$e debuted the song via Twitter and along with the link to the track, he tweeted, “Thanks for all u supporters who inspire me. Here u go. Enjoy. If u love MA$€ u will love this.”

Check the song out below. Are you ready for Ma$e’s comeback or has he worn out his welcome with you? Sound off.

