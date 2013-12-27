President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama send a special message to everyone celebrating Kwanzaa this year.

“As families and communities across our country come together today to light the Kinara, our family sends our hopes for a prosperous and healthy new year,” the POTUS said in a statement released by the White House.

MUST READ: INSTADAILY: Kardashian Photo Booth; Rihanna’s Bad Gal Christmas & More…

December 26 marks the first day of the weeklong celebration of African heritage and African-American culture, which honors seven principles: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

Kwanzaa is a cultural holiday (rather than a religious one ) that was established by Maulana Karenga in 1966. It is observed through January 1st, with each of the seven days dedicated to one principle.

MUST READ: What’s Happened To Kwanzaa? Cast Of “The Best Man Holiday” Answers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“Though each principle represents the essence of this holiday, they also represent the shared values that bind us as Americans,” Obama added.

Happy Kwanzaa!

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

RELATED STORIES

What’s Happened To Kwanzaa? Cast Of “The Best Man Holiday” Answers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kwanzaa Recipes

Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard Talk Dance Moves For ‘The Best Man Holiday’ [VIDEO]

President Obama Signs Up For Obamacare, Too

Check Out This Gallery

The Obamas Extend Kwanzaa Greetings From Their Family To Yours was originally published on hellobeautiful.com