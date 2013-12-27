Kevin Hart Goes IN On Gary With Da Tea’s Feet! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kevin Hart was in the studio with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to promote his new movie “Let Me Explain” in theaters everywhere July 3rd.
No sooner than he walked in, Kevin started going in on Gary With Da Tea‘s legs, shiny shirt and even his black toe nail polished feet!
Gary didn’t back down one bit and gave Kevin back exactly what he was dishing out!
You gotta watch it below!
