Kevin Hart was in the studio with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to promote his new movie “Let Me Explain” in theaters everywhere July 3rd.

Follow @RickeySmiley

No sooner than he walked in, Kevin started going in on Gary With Da Tea‘s legs, shiny shirt and even his black toe nail polished feet!

Gary didn’t back down one bit and gave Kevin back exactly what he was dishing out!

You gotta watch it below!

RELATED: Kevin Hart Sentenced To 3 Years Probation After Pleading No Contest

RELATED: Is This The Real Reason Why Kevin Hart Was Arrested? [VIDEO]

RELATED: Was Kevin Hart Under The Influence Of This During His DUI Arrest?

RELATED: Kevin Hart Talks New Reality Show & Relationships [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Kevin Hart Goes IN On Gary With Da Tea’s Feet! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com