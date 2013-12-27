CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Kevin Hart Goes IN On Gary With Da Tea’s Feet! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kevin Hart was in the studio with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to promote his new movie “Let Me Explain” in theaters everywhere July 3rd.

No sooner than he walked in, Kevin started going in on Gary With Da Tea‘s legs, shiny shirt and even his black toe nail polished feet!

Gary didn’t back down one bit and gave Kevin back exactly what he was dishing out!

You gotta watch it below!

RELATED: Kevin Hart Sentenced To 3 Years Probation After Pleading No Contest

RELATED: Is This The Real Reason Why Kevin Hart Was Arrested? [VIDEO]

RELATED: Was Kevin Hart Under The Influence Of This During His DUI Arrest?

RELATED: Kevin Hart Talks New Reality Show & Relationships [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Is Gary With Da Tea The Most Fashionable Man In Radio? [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Is Gary With Da Tea The Most Fashionable Man In Radio? [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Is Gary With Da Tea The Most Fashionable Man In Radio? [PHOTOS]

Is Gary With Da Tea The Most Fashionable Man In Radio? [PHOTOS]

Kevin Hart Goes IN On Gary With Da Tea’s Feet! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gary With Da Tea , gary with da tea feet , Kevin Hart , let me explain

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 2 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 3 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close