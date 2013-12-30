Ohio Teacher Suspended After Telling Student, “We Do Not Need Another Black President”

Ohio teacher, Gil Voigt, has been suspended without pay for allegedly making racially offensive remarks to a student, reports The Cincinnati Enquirer.

The 13-year-veteran teacher at Fairfield Freshman School, was accused of telling a black student, “We don’t need another black president,” after the boy expressed his aspiration to be president. The board suspended Voigt Monday night without pay, the first step needed for termination, says Fairfield City Schools Board President Dan Murray.

“He was talking to some students and said some things that were racially insensitive,” Murray explained. “We take diversity in our school district very seriously with tolerance of people who are different. We just felt this teacher had crossed the line.”

This apparently isn’t the first instance of disciplinary action towards Voigt for bad behavior. According to the Journal-News, Voigt received a verbal warning in April 2008 for an “inappropriate and racial comment,” another in November 2008 for “improper use of social technology,” and a third one in December 2013 for inappropriate comments in students.” Quite the rap sheet.

“Obviously we’re very disheartened to have this situation with any of our staff members,” Otten told Journal-News. “It’s not something we’re proud of, and it’s something we must not tolerate.”

In the official report, Voigt claims his statement was misquoted and that the student is not a very good student and is often troublesome.

Voigt has taught at Fairfield Freshman School since 2000. Prior to that, he taught seven years in North Carolina and two years in Florida.

