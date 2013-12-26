Fresh off of their engagement announcement Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shot a behind the scenes video of their Christmas photo shoot featuring the hot couple and Wade’s two sons, Zaire and Zion,and his nephew, Dahveon Morris.

“Hey, we’re behind the scenes of…I would say the Wade family shoot, but we’re not married,” Union jokes into the camera, leaving us to believe this was shot before their engagement. “So it’s the Wade-Union photoshoot.”

The boys steal the show but Wade and Union show off the humor that has made them one of our favorite couples.

RELATED:

Kobe Bryant, Chris Bosh, Diddy & More Share Holiday Portraits [GALLERY]

Behind The Scenes: The Wade-Union Holiday Photo Shoot was originally published on theurbandaily.com