For most people, the holidays are a time to spend enjoying your loved ones. However, other people have a sour taste left in their mouths from the holiday because of a bad experience. Prime example is singer K. Michelle’s brand new song and video for “Christmas Night.” While the title makes it seem like the song will be a track to stir warm feelings inside, it is the total opposite. K. Michelle remembers a lover who left her on the night of Jesus’ birth and she sings that she won’t be right until the new year.

In the video, K. Michelle keeps it simple. She belts out the song with her band and has a “drops mic” moment at the end. I guess she sure told us.

Take a look at the clip below.

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Kanye West Sued Over “Bound 2″ Sample

Troy Ave Brings Us ‘White Christmas 2′ Just In Time For The Holidays

Noel Gourdin Treats Fans To New Mixtape Titled ‘One Gift’

K. Michelle Reflects On Her ‘Christmas Night’ Heartbreak [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com