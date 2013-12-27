Joshua DuBois Sends Obama Daily Devotionals, Talks President’s Faith

Spiritual advisor Joshua DuBois discussed the role that faith plays in President Obama’s daily life on “NewsOne Now.” His new book, “The President’s Devotional,” contains a devotional for each day, that has been a source of inspiration for the President.

“President Obama is a committed Christian,” said DuBois. “Over the years we’ve gathered together pastors to spend time and pray over him in the Oval office and support him in various ways. One of the things he does is read these devotionals every morning, and that’s what ‘The President’s Devotional’ is all about.”

DuBois also talks about the lack of awareness when it comes to separation of church and state. DuBois believes that politicians should be more vocal about their religious views. Panelist and legislative specialist, Brandon Andrews, agrees. “I think we’d be kidding ourselves to think that religion is not a core belief,” Andrews said, “it doesn’t play into the decisions that politicians that business leaders and people in positions of power make.”

