5 Looks You Can Have Now Inspired By Beyonce’s New Videos

After surprising the world with a brand spankin’ new album less than 2 weeks ago, Beyoncé proved once again why she is the Queen B of pop. Her new sound was paired with fierce visuals, courtesy of her fashion team: Ty Hunter, Raquel Smith, B. Akerlund, Lysa Cooper, Marni Senofonte and Karen Langley. The head turning looks included everything from floor length furs to sequined bra tops, and each look was pure perfection.

If you’re looking for a way to rock some of your favorite looks from the visual album, take a peek below!

Haunted

Stay sexy and sophisticated in a limited edition Reiss tux jacket (on sale!), Moschino pin stripe pants ASOS t-strap heels. Finish off the look with Tom Ford perfume and a bunch of silver rings. Tres fab.
Jealous

Keep in casual ‘n chic with a printed Mango jacket, leather leggings and a statement earrings.
No Angel
Be daring in an ombre faux fur and Nastygal standout bootie. Add a punchy lip!
Blow
Take on winter in style with a Topshop faux coat, Loft bootie and pretty RJ Graziano gold bangles.
Pretty Hurts
Get flirty in a Boohoo sequin crop top, boyfriend jeans and Guess heels.

-Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com

Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze

5 Looks You Can Have Now Inspired By Beyonce’s New Videos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

