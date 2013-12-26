CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Has Beyonce Jumped On Rihanna’s Bandwagon? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Has Beyonce jumped on Rihanna‘s bandwagon with her new sexy image? Gary With Da Tea thinks so. Listen to the audio player to hear what people are saying about Beyonce’s new album being too explicit for her young audience and how she could be following in Rihanna’s bad girl footsteps. 

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Beyonce Wants Rihanna To Tone Down Her Image [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 5 Reasons Rihanna Won’t “Bow Down” To Beyonce!

RELATED: Beyonce Vs Rihanna: Whose GQ Cover Is Hotter? [POLL]

Has Beyonce Jumped On Rihanna’s Bandwagon? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

beyonce , beyonce rihanna , Gary With Da Tea , Rihanna

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 2 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 3 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close