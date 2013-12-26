Has Beyonce jumped on Rihanna‘s bandwagon with her new sexy image? Gary With Da Tea thinks so. Listen to the audio player to hear what people are saying about Beyonce’s new album being too explicit for her young audience and how she could be following in Rihanna’s bad girl footsteps.

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Beyonce Wants Rihanna To Tone Down Her Image [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 5 Reasons Rihanna Won’t “Bow Down” To Beyonce!

RELATED: Beyonce Vs Rihanna: Whose GQ Cover Is Hotter? [POLL]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Has Beyonce Jumped On Rihanna’s Bandwagon? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com