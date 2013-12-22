Run The Jewels – A Christmas F***ing Miracle [VIDEO]

When Killer Mike aka Mike Bigga linked with El-P to make “R.A.P. Music” in 2012 the collaboration yielded an incredible album. They followed that project up christening themselves as a duo named “Run The Jewels” with another head-splitting collection of beats and rhymes. The close to that self-titled album is a “kick you in the jingle bells” Christmas carol called “A Christmas F*cking Miracle” that would make Ebenezer Scrooge proud.

From the dark opening where a limping Tiny Tim gets the crutch kicked out from underneath him uneasy E, you know this video will go right in the “F*ck Christmas” playlist between De La Soul’s “Millie Pulled A Pistol On Santa” and Sean Price’s “How Sean Price Stole Christmas.”

