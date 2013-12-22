Is The Black Church Criticizing Erica Campbell Too Harshly? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Mary Mary member, Erica Campbell is receiving a lot of backlash from her album cover photo where she wore a tight fitting dress. But is the Black church being too harsh? Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” cast discuss how the black church can be judgmental.

