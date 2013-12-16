CLOSE
National
Marlon Wayans to Bruce Jenner: ‘Just Get the Breasts’ Already (VIDEO)

When asked about Bruce Jenner’s alleged decision to shave down his adam’s apple, Marlon Wayans had the funniest response.

He told TMZ paparazzi, “Why don’t Bruce Jenner just go and get the titties now … just get the breasts.” Wayans went on to joke, “He’s gonna look like me in ‘White Chicks.’”

Reportedly, Jenner was having the procedure done because he does not like the way his adam’s apple looks, not because he wants to look more like a woman.

Jenner has since cancelled the procedure after receiving backlash.

What do you think about Jenner’s decision to shave down his adam’s apple?

Marlon Wayans to Bruce Jenner: ‘Just Get the Breasts’ Already (VIDEO) was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Bruce Jenner , Marlon Wayans

