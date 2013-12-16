The recount of the race for state attorney general is the result of the closest statewide election ever in Virginia. A re-tally of the race starts today. The recount of the contest between Democrat Mark Herring and Republican Mark Obenshain follow weeks of legal discussions. At 7 a.m in Fairfax County and the cities of Chesapeake and Alexandria, election officials will start adding up the votes again. All other jurisdictions will start their recount on Tuesday. The other locations are starting to count ballots now by hand because their voting machines cannot be programmed to do a proper recount.

Back on November 25, the State Board of Elections declared Democrat Mark Herring the winner of the state attorney general race by just 165 votes. More than two million votes had been cast. By Virginia law, that small margin entitled Republican Mark Obenshain to a recount. After the recount is done, state law allows the person defeated to contest the result in a joint session of the General Assembly.

Virginia Attorney General Race Recount Underway was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Miss Community Clovia Posted December 16, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: