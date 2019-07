Kim Kardashian is a FRAUD who’s poisoning the minds of impressionable young women … because in real-life, she’s got the body of a HOBBIT … this according to the people at “South Park.”

‘South Park’ KIM K’S A HOBBIT She’s a TERRIBLE Role Model for Girls was originally published on theboxhouston.com

G-Man and The Chile Posted December 13, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: