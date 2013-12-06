Coffee & Cake: Marlene’s Christmas Tradition

By Ken Koontz

Wadesboro, NC – Marlene and Frank Richardson have turned on the lights in their Anson County home for the 2013 version of a family Christmas tradition that dates back more than 70 years ago.

Mrs. Richardson was just a little girl when her parents first began the tradition, which she carried on with her family when she and Frank married 52 years ago. And each year, she says it seemed to get bigger with more to display.

Every first Sunday in December, the Richardsons open their home for “Coffee and Cake” to introduce visiting friends, family and church members to see and enjoy her elaborate home Christmas Holiday decorations. No, not just a decorated Christmas tree in the living room, but decorations all over their 10-room, sprawling two-story home and outside where Frank added special touch this year not to be outdone by Marlene’s work inside. And, yes, the bathrooms and sun porch are adorned, too.

Each room is decorated with its own special theme. The sun porch is ginger bread. The living room has angels. There’s a nativity scene in the foyer above the door. And, there’s a Santa Claus at the top of the stairs greeting visitors as he stands beside a white-flocked tree. There are a couple of Christmas village scenes. In all, there are 16, 7-foot Christmas trees throughout the house.

Story continues after the photo gallery.

