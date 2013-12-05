Photos courtesy of ANNA ZIEMINSKI/Getty Images

Nelson Mandela, the first Black president of South Africa, has died at the age of 95 in a South African hospital.

Related: Nelson Mandela Rushed To Hospital, In ‘Serious Condition’

Britain’s Sky News reports South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma and ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Mandela in hospital Sunday as well as a host of family members and friends. Mandela was hospitalized on June 8 for what the government said was a recurring lung infection.

Mandela became South Africa’s first black president in 1994 after spending 27 years in prison for his fight against racist apartheid rule, and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts. He immediately made it clear that he would not lead his people in seeking retribution for the centuries of injustice and pain.

Continue reading at NewsOne.com for more on this developing story.

Nelson Mandela Dead At 95 was originally published on Wchbnewsdetroit.com