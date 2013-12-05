Former South African President Nelson Mandela Dead At 95

Photos courtesy of ANNA ZIEMINSKI/Getty Images

Nelson Mandela, the first Black president of South Africa, has died at the age of 95 at home.

CNN reports The man lovingly known as South Africa’s father and apartheid’s nemesis Nelson Mandela has died.

“He is now resting. He is now at peace,” South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma said in a statement broadcast on news outlets. “Our nation has lost its greatest son. Our people have lost a father.”

“What made Nelson Mandela great was precisely what made him human,” the president said in his late-night address, according to CNN. “We saw in him what we seek in ourselves.”

Mandela will have a state funeral, CNN reports. Zuma ordered all flags in the nation to be flown at half-staff from Friday through that funeral.

