Alicia Keys attended the Foxtel Music Channel launch in Sydney, Australia recently wearing a cobalt blue Bianca Spendor suit paired with pretty printed pumps. For beauty, the singer opted for a red lip and edgy ‘do.

This statement suit features a wide white lapel and cropped pant. It’s a daring choice but is absolutely flawless if the fit is 100%. I love the bold color and shoe pairing but I do think the suit was a bit too small, resulting in an unflattering closure. But, hey – just my opinion! What do you ladies think?

Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com

Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze

FAB OR FUG: Alicia Key’s Cobalt Bue Bianca Spendor Suit [POLL] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com