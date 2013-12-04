Found It: The Perfect 15-Minute Holiday Hairstyles

Now that the Thanksgiving feasts have come to an end, the holiday party season is upon us! One of our favorite stylists and grooming experts, Jenny Balding fromNYC’s Cutler/Redken Salon, shares three 15-minute festive do’s for your holiday soirees that can easily be created on the go, even in the office powder room!

You’re pressed for time before a party and need a chic, modern look—fast! A fixture on the runway this season, the high ponytail is ideal for long hair, and even better for when hair is greasy as it looks sleek instead of unkempt. Use a straightening iron to smooth hair from mid length to the ends and then gather up into a ponytail right above the nape of your neck, which will enhance your cheekbones. To finish, brush from top to tail and mist all over with a strong hold hairspray like Redken Control Addict 28. Voilà! An instant facelift!

If you want to vamp up your look before a night on the town, sweep your hair into a faux bob. This style works best for wavy hair, jaw-length or longer and is a great alternative to a basic blow out. Tie your hair into a low, slightly loose ponytail and then fold the tail up and tuck underneath at the nape of your neck. Pin using a few large bobby pins. Gently loosen a few strands around your hairline and in minutes you have an elegant, new look for the evening.

Hair feeling flat and limp after a long day at work? Give it some life with Redken Powder Refresh 01. Spray all over starting at the roots and massage lightly with your fingers throughout. Backcomb a few small sections at the crown and hairline to create a little extra volume. Finally, mist all over with a light hairspray like Redken Fashion Work 12. This will give your hair a quick, all-over volume boost before you head out to a holiday bash.

I think you’re all set now. Oh wait… you’re probably stuck on what to wear!?

