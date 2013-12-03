5 Ways To Celebrate Giving Back

You might still be full from Thanksgiving and your feet and wallet may still be aching from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but yesterday’s unofficial holiday “Giving Tuesday” was a perfect way for you to feed your soul.

“Giving Tuesday,“ is a movement to create a national day of giving added to the calendar on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. The mission of the proposed holiday is to celebrate and encourage charitable activities that support non-profit organizations and it’s a terrific way to remind ourselves and teach our children about the importance of giving to those less fortunate than ourselves.

Last year was the very first Giving Tuesday and more than 50 million people gave their time or money, and many started spreading the word through social media. Giving Tuesday endorses no particular charity, but if you visit the official hashtag “#GivingTuesday” on Twitter, you’ll find dozens that need support. Giving Tuesday is over, but it doesn’t mean that you have to stop giving. Here are a few ideas on how to share this holiday season:

1. Join a Charity

Joining a charity of your choice and vowing to donate your time is a personal way of giving back. You’re only committing yourself to something you believe in and there’s nothing easier than that.

2. Donate Pet Food Collections

We always think about humans when it comes to giving, but consider collecting pet food and supplies to donate to a local animal shelter. Defenseless animals are always in need and five to seven million pets enter animal shelters nationwide every year.

3. Give To A Non-Profit Philanthropy Organization

For each product purchased, either one is given to a person in need, or part of the proceeds are used for a good cause. For instance, FIGS, whose “Threads for Threads” business model donates a set of scrubs to a healthcare provider in need for every pair of scrubs it sells, helps millions of people around the world can’t afford or access clean scrubs, resulting in the astronomical rise in disease and infection.

