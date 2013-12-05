Mac Miller Joins Forces With The Internet For New Live Album

Popular rapper Mac Miller is dropping a new album. Well, the material on the album isn’t really new because the upcoming project is a live album. Titled “Live From Space,” the album finds Mac Miller working with a band called The Internet, who are great musicians. (If you haven’t heard their album “Feel Good,” do yourself a favor and get it.)

“Live From Space” boasts recorded performances from Miller’s tour “The Space Migration Tour.” The tour was in support of Mac Miller’s album “Watching Movies With The Sound Off.” Besides showcasing Mac Miller’s live performance abilities, the album will also have five bonus songs that were left off of “Watching Movies With the Sound Off.”

Make sure you get your copy when the album drops on December 17 and check out the tracklist below.

1. S.D.S.

2. The Star Room / Killin’ Time

3. BDE (Best Day Ever)

4. Bird Call

5. Watching Movies

6. REMember

7. The Question

8. Objects in the Mirror

9. Youforia

10. Eggs Aisle

11. Earth f. Future

12. Life

13. Black Bush

14. In the Morning f. Syd & Thundercat

