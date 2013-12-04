CAPTION THIS: Big Boi & Andre 3000 Share Rare Photo Op

A few weeks ago it was reported that Big Boi and Andre 3000 would finally be reuniting on stage at the Coachella Festival and head out on the official tour on April 26, 2014. The story made sense because that date will mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.” While fans remained cautious, most were hopeful that it was not mere speculation.

Well now Outkast fans have a little bit more to evidence to give them hope, as Big Boi released the photo below of the two MCs in a rare public appearance together.

“Just leaving the old Stewart Ave #unfuckwittable,” Big Boi wrote. It’s been seven years since the duo released their last project as Outkast, “Idlewild” but there might finally be more new music coming after many false starts.

But what is going on in this flick? CAPTION THIS for us @TheUrbanDaily.com

