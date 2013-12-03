RZA Tributes Paul Walker With ‘Destiny Bends (DEMO)’ [NEW MUSIC]

The world is still reeling from the sudden death of actor Paul Walker due to a car crash in Los Angeles over the weekend. While many of Walker’s peers were saddened by the loss, the celebrities that called him a friend took it the hardest. Singer/actor Tyrese showed how distraught he was by showing up to the crash site, sobbing uncontrollably for a little while, and leaving. Tyrese and Walker’s friendship grew when they filmed “2 Fast 2 Furious” in 2003.

Another friend Paul Walker made on the set of a film is hip-hop producer RZA. RZA and Paul Walker struck up a friendship on the set of the film “Brick Mansions.” When RZA learned of his friend’s passing, he didn’t know how to ope with his feelings except to write a song dedicated to the late actor. Titled “Destiny Bends,” RZA uses the song to talk about Paul Walker the man.

RZA posted the song to his Facebook account along with this message:

“Millions of people get to know an artist or movie star through their work, but few are allowed to cross each others’ paths and see through the veil of stardom and find the common denominator that we share. As all physical things will decay and wither away, film, art, and music remain longer than the vessel that delivered them. In this vein, the one thing we can’t take away or give back is time. So, thus, time is the most precious gift. I dedicated my time to compose this song with my two sons and new friend Will Wells, who was kind enough to sing and perform it for me. We dedicate it to Paul Walker. A good man. We had plans to continue working with each other in the future. It seemed destined, but “destiny bends”.

Listen to the tribute below.

