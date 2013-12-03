On Monday, November 25, 2013 was the day that changed Richmond radio forever. This was the day that Radio One Richmond learned of the passing of our own legend, icon, voice master, friend, big brother and colleague. James David “Mitch Malone” Mitchell died at the age of 57 from natural causes. He leaves to cherish his daughter Bretne Elaine and fiance Karen.

It was a rough week for the Malone family, Radio One family,Petersburg, listeners, friends, social media and community.

On behalf of Radio One Richmond, thank you very much for the love and support during our hour of bereavement. I want to personally thank WTVR CBS-6 for a wonderful tribute during Mitch Malone’s homegoing celebration at Gillfield Baptist in Petersburg, Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

Watch highlights from the homegoing celebration for Mitch Malone courtesy of WTVR CBS-6

Sleeping in heavenly peace …..Mitch Malone

Watch Highlights From Mitch Malone’s Homegoing Celebration [VIDEO + Photos] was originally published on kissrichmond.com