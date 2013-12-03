CLOSE
GOP Thanks Rosa Parks For ‘Ending Racism,’ Black Twitter Responds

Fifty-eight years ago today, Rosa Parks, then 43-years-old, became a lightening rod for the Civil Rights Movement when she was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a city bus in Montgomery, Alabama.

Apparently, that singular act ended racism.

Yes, the Civil Rights Movement that followed Parks’ courageous act — which itself followed the courageous act of Claudette Colvin — ended racism, according to a tweet by the Republican National Committee:

The murders of Four Little Girls in Birmingham and Wharlest Jackson in Natchez, Mississippi weren’t racist. The assassinations of Dr. Martin L. King, Jr., Medgar Evers and El Hajj Malik el-Shabazz (Malcolm X) were apparently not race related, at all. The contemporary effects of slavery: School-to-Prison pipelines, disparities in prison sentencing, Stop-and-Frisk, just to name a few, have nothing to do with racism because racism is over, according to  the GOP.

It ended here:

Maybe Black America didn’t get the memo.

The RNC tried to explain themselves in the following tweet:

But it was too little, much too late.

In response to the GOP’s idiotic “tribute,” @FeministaJones created the scathing #RacismEndedWhen hashtag and the results are brilliant.

Read some of the best below:

Of course, some racists have tried to take over the conversation to explain why a hashtag created to point out that racism is alive and well is, in fact, racist.

#RacismEndedWhen White tears were cried for all the Black children who are victims of police brutality, all the Black girls too afraid to report being sexually assaulted, all the Black professionals racially profiled in corporate America just as Trayvon Martin was racially profiled in a gated community in Sanford, Florida, instead of because “racist” Black people just don’t get it.

GOP Thanks Rosa Parks For ‘Ending Racism,’ Black Twitter Responds was originally published on newsone.com

