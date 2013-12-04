A new online DeKalb County, Ga., court juror questionnaire has raised not only a few eyebrows but the ire of some prospective jurors with its “slave” occupation option, according to 11 Alive.

SEE ALSO: 2 Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Eastern Michigan’s Demarius Reed

The off-putting “occupation” was flagged by a potential server on Monday. The unidentified man reportedly went through the motion of answering the juror questions, but when he struck the letter “s” for sales, he was taken aback when the word “slave” popped up.

The company that created the software in question claims that the drop-down menus are user-generated. According to Anna Wyatt, who works for the software creator, “Hopefully it’s just a glitch and hopefully it will be worked out. It doesn’t make sense, but at the same time people make mistakes.”

Cathy McCumber, who is a court administrator, says that the questionnaire is only a month old. The set of questions used in the document are, however, based off a 62-page list that has been in circulation for at least 13 years. McCumber is not sure if the slave offering has always been a part of the document or was added before it went online.

Even though the inflammatory word was removed an hour after it was reported to court officials, according to McCumber, as to how it got there will take longer to figure out.

Watch news coverage of this incident here:

Meanwhile prospective jurors like Bridgette Mathis finds it unfathomable how such a new streamlined questionnaire, which is supposed to be more efficient, even offered such a reprehensible occupation, saying, “So they’re saying it’s a mistake? I don’t think so. Why is that even an option? Wow!”

SEE ALSO: Kalief Browder: Man Locked Up In Rikers Island For 3 Years Mysteriously Released

Atlanta Juror Form Lists ‘Slave’ As An Occupation was originally published on newsone.com

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted December 4, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: